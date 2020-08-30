The 2020 “Water & Woods” guide (Arkansas Adventure Guide) is now available online and in print. Published annually by Arkansas Tourism, this publication features an in-depth look at outdoor activities across the state.

“From waterfalls and waterfowl to pristine forests and precious stones, Arkansas has so many wonders just waiting to be explored,” said Travis Napper, director of Arkansas Tourism. “I encourage Arkansans and visitors alike to check out the pages of ‘Water and Woods,’ which are filled to the brim with trails, hikes, waterfalls and other outdoor adventures to inspire travelers of all ages.”

To view the online version of the 2020 “Water & Woods” or to order individual copies, go to www.arkansas.com/publications.To request bulk copies for distribution, contact tourism.inquiries@arkansas.gov.

