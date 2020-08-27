Fort Smith police have successfully begun the abatement process on the property at 5804 Enid St. following many complaints and drug arrests from the property.

Anyone living at the property must immediately leave the premises, according to a Police Department news release.

Area residents reported their first complaints about the residence in 2018. Since then, police made arrests from the residence, including 20 since the beginning of 2020.

"Anyone who is caught on the property can and will be charged with criminal trespass," the release states. "We believe this civil action will be transformative for the many law-abiding citizens living in the area."

Police spokesperson Aric Mitchell in the news release said the abatement process is "an example of how a community can work together with its police department" to improve a city.

"We cannot thank (the public) enough for their efforts," the release states.