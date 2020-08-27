Forbes has named Simmons Bank a 2020 “Best-In-State Employer” for its home state of Arkansas, according to a news release.

The annual recognition is determined by an independent survey of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations.

“Being a Great Place to Work is one of our company’s strategic pillars, so we are especially honored by this recognition from Forbes,” said Jena Compton, executive vice president and chief people and corporate strategy officer for Simmons Bank. “Simmons’ 100-plus-year track record validates our belief that when we take good care of our associates, this creates an atmosphere of service, connection and belonging that benefits not only our team, but also our customers and communities.”

Simmons, which has grown from approximately $3.2 billion in assets to an over $21 billion-asset company in the last six-and-a-half years, has during this same period rolled out multiple culture initiatives and internal programs for leadership development, well-being and community engagement, according to the release.

“We have multiple associate and community-focused programs to ensure that Simmons provides a meaningful experience, both professionally and personally,” said Compton. “From initiatives designed to fast-track career growth by pairing young professionals with executive mentors to setting a part a month each year to volunteer in our communities, we aim to enhance associates’ sense of connection with each other and those we serve.”

The Forbes recognition follows 2019 and 2018 awards from Arkansas Business naming Simmons to its list of “Best Places to Work” in Arkansas.

Details: https://simmonsbank.com/.