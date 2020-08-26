Vernon Wright has worked at Garvan Woodland Gardens for 20 years as a faithful steward of Mrs. Garvan’s vision for a world-class garden. He will retire at the end of August.

As the garden’s lead equipment operator, Vernon worked in construction projects throughout the years, including the beautiful rock work throughout the gardens, the Evans Celebration Garden and Bridge, the Great Lawn, the Evans Children’s Adventure Garden, the Perry Wildflower Meadow Overlook, the Pavilion Terrace, the Sensory Garden, and the Southern Inspiration Garden. Vernon also played an intrinsic role in the garden’s Holiday Lights display.

However, when asked about his finest accomplishments, Vernon said he was most proud of the friendships he created and his ability to get along with nearly everyone at the garden. Vernon’s expertise, sense of humor, and ability to find the fun in the hardest situations will be greatly missed.

There will be a retirement celebration on Monday, August 31 at 2 p.m. at the gardens. The reception is free and open to the public.