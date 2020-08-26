Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc (JCCSI) will offer free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff.

The free walk-up session will be held in Clemmons Arena at the health, physical education and recreation complex. The testing is open to everyone and participants don’t need to be exhibiting symptoms to get tested.

A free lunch will be given to the first 200 participants, according to a news release. JCCSI has a medical team to provide the community free testing. The medical program operates seven clinics in Jefferson and Pulaski counties.

“The mission of JCCSI is to provide high quality, accessible primary healthcare and social services to all patients, especially to vulnerable and special populations, such as the homeless and individuals living with HIV/AIDS,” according to the release.