Arkansas County

Blhc LLC was incorporated by Emily Neal, 1709 S. Spring, Stuttgart, Aug. 14, 2020.

Lehman Ag & Energy Group LLC was incorporated by Benny P. Eldridge Jr., 302 S. Front St., Gillett, Aug. 14, 2020.

Bradley County

Burson Farms LLC was incorporated by Kelly Burson, 653 Highway 160 E, Hermitage, Aug. 12, 2020.

Precision Mobile Home Transport Services LLC was incorporated by James Allen Camp, 1119 Bradley 25 Road North, Warren, Aug. 14, 2020.

Desha County

Fortune Gear Technologies LLC was incorporated by Leonardo De Marzo, 522 W. Waterman St., Dumas, Aug. 14, 2020.

Mandingo Liquor LLC was incorporated by Tony Phillips, 601 Holly St., McGehee, Aug. 10, 2020.

T&A Liquor LLC was incorporated by Tanzania M. Adams, 4089 Arkansas 1, Watson, Aug. 10, 2020.

Drew County

Creation Wealth Electronic LLC was incorporated by Parmjit Singh Jhutty, 359 Glenwood Drive, Monticello, Aug. 13, 2020.

El Charro Of Star City LLC was incorporated by Juan Carlos Delgadillo, 161 University Heights Drive, Monticello, Aug. 13, 2020.

Lacaze Trucking LLC was incorporated by Matthew Lacaze, 313 E. Bolling Ave., Monticello, Aug. 11, 2020.

Maggie Bell’s Comfort Food & Catering LLC was incorporated by Ranata Monique Donald, 904 N. Norwood St., Dermott, Aug. 10, 2020.

SDL Lawn Services LLC was incorporated by Shiloh Dalton Jordan, 3203 Highway 278 W, Wilmar, Aug. 13, 2020.

Two Lane Farms Production Company LLC was incorporated by Colton David Oltmann, 154 Bordeaux Road, Monticello, Aug. 12, 2020.

Grant County

Gypsy Soul Fabrics Inc. was incorporated by Logan Hoffman, 201 S. Oak St., Sheridan, Aug. 13, 2020.

A&M Hot Shots LLC was incorporated by Austin R. Price, 1446 Traskwood Road, Traskwood, Aug. 12, 2020.

Jefferson County

C Emory Properties Inc. was incorporated by Fred D. Baker Jr., 1018 E. Seventh Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 12, 2020.

Xpress Yourself Wigs & Accessories Inc. was incorporated by Debra Witherspoon, 1305 Silverfox Lane, Pine Bluff, Aug. 13, 2020.

Soweto Community Service Foundation was incorporated by Joyce Eubanks, 5 Stoney Creek Cove, Pine Bluff, Aug. 10, 2020.

The Fun Times For Kids Foundation Group was incorporated by Jamaine Shepherd, 4111 W. Seventh Ave., White Hall, Aug. 12, 2020.

4 The Love Of Fashion LLC was incorporated by Kari Ward, 2200 W. 35th Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 12, 2020.

Barbiez Dream House LLC was incorporated by Britny Kemp, 2500 Royal Oaks Drive, #4, Pine Bluff, Aug. 12, 2020.

Claw Insurance Agency LLC was incorporated by Loretta Hartley, 3801 U.S. 65 S, Lot 5, Pine Bluff, Aug. 10, 2020.

CSM Real Estate LLC was incorporated by Cardell Meadows Jr., 905 Golf View Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 13, 2020.

Dlctsc LLC was incorporated by Dan Cook, 211 Opie Lane, White Hall, Aug. 12, 2020.

Ed-U-Kie LLC was incorporated by Kieona Culclager, 13 Grarich Cove, Pine Bluff, Aug. 14, 2020.

Goodlow Property Management LLC was incorporated by Rhamonia L. Goodlow, 7904 Windsong Cove, Pine Bluff, Aug. 11, 2020.

J’s Sweets & Treats LLC was incorporated by Jacqueline S. Montgomery, 2320 Kyle St., Pine Bluff, Aug. 11, 2020.

Kay T Essentials LLC was incorporated by Timothy Turner, 5909 Windham Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 13, 2020.

Kill Billz LLC was incorporated by Sara Janelle Smith, 301 S. Mulberry St., Wabbaseka, Aug. 14, 2020.

Lowe’s Lighting Solutions LLC was incorporated by Kristopher Lowe, 1605 S. Poplar St., Pine Bluff, Aug. 12, 2020.

M Hill Trucking LLC was incorporated by Michael Darnell Hill, 2108 Monticello Court, Pine Bluff, Aug. 12, 2020.

Neighborhood Customs LLC was incorporated by Darrius Deshazier, 1903 Howard Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 13, 2020.

Nozy Biz LLC was incorporated by Sydnetta Lajoyce Cuba-Holman, 1216 S. Myrtle St., Pine Bluff, Aug. 13, 2020.

Pre-Workout Chronicles LLC was incorporated by Robin Mechele Hunt, 201 Osborn Road, #24, Pine Bluff, Aug. 13, 2020.

Rockinshanell Boutique LLC was incorporated by Quinterrica Shanell Guy, 1609 Tl Kimbrell Drive, Pine Bluff, Aug. 12, 2020.

Sapphire Stone Parcels LLC was incorporated by Oberia Lashon Byrd-Hunt, 2 Constitution Ave., White Hall, Aug. 12, 2020.

Sarah Mae Crafts LLC was incorporated by Kimbley Nicole Johnson, 2601 Beau Monde, Pine Bluff, Aug. 13, 2020.

Se’van Boutique LLC was incorporated by Stacy Erin Vangilder, 1003 Huck Finn Boulevard, Redfield, Aug. 12, 2020.

TTN Hotshot LLC was incorporated by Tavours Hollowell, 4311 W. 12th Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 15, 2020.

U Wash It 3 LLC was incorporated by Michael Stephens, 1503 W. Third Ave., Pine Bluff, Aug. 14, 2020.

Lincoln County

Adaptive Design Technology LLC was incorporated by Francisco Antonio Vazquez Buceta, 808 Adams St., Gould, Aug. 13, 2020.

Granny Ruth Seafood Trailer LLC was incorporated by Courtney Brown, 703 Belair Court, Star City, Aug. 11, 2020.

Jackson Delta Cc LLC was incorporated by Nikki Hood, 11310 St., Arkansas 83 S, Star City, Aug. 12, 2020.