Students will return back to campus Monday, August 24.

Wear your mask. Social distance. Wash your hands.

Those will be the three golden rules for the White Hall School District.

“As we prepare to return to school I know things will look different,” said Assistant Principal of White Hall High School Angie Looney during her virtual return-to-school presentation. “I know one of the things that will look different this year is that we all will be required to wear a facemask.”

WHSD will require face coverings this fall for students ages 10 year and older. If parents choose, their children who are younger may wear a face mask to school, also.

All students will be required to wear a face covering on the bus. The district will be providing masks for students. If a child decides to wear their own, it must meet guidelines set forth in the student handbook.

At the elementary schools, clear Plexiglas shields will be used when teaching phonics so students can see their instructor’s face. Elementary students participating in blended learning will still receive PE, art, and music. Virtual students will also be given this opportunity.

Students in grades K-3 will remain in their classrooms and teachers will rotate.

In grades 4-12, students will rotate to classes. Students will be required to wear a mask at all times in the hallway. To discourage students from congregating in the hallways, lockers will not be used at the Middle School or High School.

White Hall High School Assistant Principal Skip Carr explained student’s arrival and departure procedures at the high school stating both car riders and bus riders will have designated drop off/pickup areas.

Bus riders will get their temperatures checked in the courtyard before entering, which is not a requirement by the state board, but highly recommended.

Car riders must have their mask on before they get out. They will have their temperature checked when they enter the check point.

According to Carr, grades 11 and 12 will stay in the courtyard and grades 9 and 10 will go through the cafeteria to the back porch.

“Students who choose to eat breakfast will remain in the cafeteria,” said Carr.

White Hall High School Principal Nathan Sullivan said there will be three entrances in his virtual return-to-school presentation. Doors to the main entrance will open at 8:20 with the courtyard and the hallway entrance opening at 7:50.

Cafeteria tables are marked off to allow for social distancing. Over flow will be allowed outside or in the gym for social distancing.

Designated stairwells will function as one-way traffic and hallways will operate in a single line going in both directions, walking on the right side of the hallway.

Virtual students will also join their peers on the first day of school on a digital platform.

Students in grades K-8 will use a virtual learning system that provides recorded and live instruction, as well as, engaging lessons through Edmentum, a digital platform. A certified Arkansas teacher will develop and provide this instruction. Students in 9th-12th grade will use Virtual Arkansas as the virtual platform for instruction.

The virtual program will follow the Arkansas Standards. Students will be responsible for attendance, grades, and assessments. Students will receive nine week report cards.

Virtual students will not be allowed to participate in band or choir. Students participating in virtual learning will not be allowed to participate in onsite extracurricular activities.

For those who are participating in fall sports, season tickets will be sold for football games only.

Patrons will receive actual tickets to be used for admittance. Everyone from kindergarten age and up must have a ticket. There will be no senior citizen passes, teacher passes and no free admittance to keep up with the accurate account under the Department of Health guidelines.

Starting Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. parents and grandparents of the band, cheerleaders, dance team and football team will be able to purchase their tickets at the Bulldog Stadium home concession stand.

The following Tuesday and Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. all other patrons may purchase tickets from the concession stand.

There will be a total of 1,000 season packets sold to reach the district’s allowable amount of fans.

The district does not foresee maximizing attendance for volleyball games, therefore there will be no season passes. Tickets will be sold at the gate. Fans must wear a mask, except while eating, and remain 6 feet from others unless in a family group.

WHSD has a hotline set up with a Point of Contact to handle calls specifically for COVID-19 positive student and/or staff. WHSD COVID-19 Point of Contact hotline is 870-872-4789 (report only COVID-19 exposure and/or positive cases.)

The District Point of Contact will contact the Arkansas Dept. of Health and will follow all state and national directives for contact tracing, so families remain informed. The Point of Contact will compile a list of Probable Close Contacts with contact information and share with ADH Contact Tracer upon request. The District notifies Probable Close Contacts to self-quarantine immediately for 14 days from the last date of contact with the positive case.

The district states that even though every risk cannot be mitigated, they will do all they can to ensure the safety of their staff and students because the well-being of their students, teachers and their families are their top priority.