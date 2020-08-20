• Homicide is one human being causing the death of another, according to Cornell Law. Not all homicides are criminal, such as self-defense killings or justified use of force by a law enforcement officer. However, criminal charges such as murder or manslaughter have been sought in most homicides in the Fort Smith region.

• A reporter does not call an incident a homicide unless the investigating law enforcement agency names the incident as such or a homicide charge is filed by the prosecutor’s office.

• Law enforcement officers arrest homicide suspects on suspicion of a homicide charge or on a warrant issued by a judge following a homicide investigation by detectives and prosecutors.

• Reporters say allegedly when reporting on prosecutors’ and detectives’ findings and charged with (homicide charge) when referring to the alleged offense before a suspect or defendant is convicted or found not guilty.

• If a suspect is killed and a reporter is told he or she was committing a criminal act before the homicide, the term reportedly is used to describe the suspect’s actions because it is impossible to defame a deceased person.

• Reporters may use the term murdered only after a defendant is found guilty of a murder charge. They may not use this term in any other instance, including if a defendant is found guilty of a lesser homicide charge.

• The Times Record does not run mugshots of a deceased person in a homicide, even if he or she was detained, arrested or had a criminal history.