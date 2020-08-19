Anna Claire Smith, a 2020 graduate of White Hall High School, recently received the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. Julia Beckham and Dorothy Lockhart presented the scholarship to Smith at her home, according to a news release.

Smith is the daughter of Jerry Wayne and Laura Smith and was recommended for this scholarship by Chapter AU-BZ of Pine Bluff. Smith has been accepted and will attend the University of Central Arkansas, where she plans to study Pure Mathematics beginning this fall.

The P.E.O. STAR award is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics, and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States or Canada and who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter, according to the release.

The P.E.O. Sisterhood, founded Jan. 21, 1869, at Iowa Wesleyan College, Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes increased educational opportunities for women.

For additional information on the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship, contact Julia Beckham or visit peointernational.org.