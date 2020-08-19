A number of resolutions were added to the regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Originally scheduled for four ordinances and three resolutions, an additional ordinance and six resolutions were added to the agenda.

An ordinance to close a portion of the east-west alley located west of the 1300 block of Willow was approved by the council and an ordinance providing for rezoning of certain territory in the city of Pine Bluff, Arkansas at the 300 block of South Missouri Street was approved by the council.

The ordinance authorizing issuance of a short-term financing instrument for acquisition of motor vehicles for the police department brought a concern to some council members who felt since $450,000 was already set aside for the vehicles prior, then that money should be used to pay the vehicles off instead of assuming an annual payment of $96,635.43 for five years.

Pine Bluff Police Chief Kelvin Sergeant said he doesn’t want that payment affecting his future budget reminding the council that the police department gave up positions to have that money initially placed for the cars.

“We need the vehicles now but going forward when we look at the 2021 budget, it is not coming out of the police budget,” said Sergeant.

The ordinance was approved.

The ordinance accepting portions of the U.S. Highway 63 Business sections 13B and 13X into the street system for the city of Pine Bluff from the Arkansas Department of Transportation was approved by the council.

The added ordinance amended a section of the code of ordinances of the city of Pine Bluff increasing the fees for the opening and closing of grave sites. The fee for opening and closing a grave would be $400 interment, $500 disinterment and $150 cremation for adults.

Children and infants would cost $125 for interment and $200 for disinterment.

The ordinance was approved by the council.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a contract with the Hatcher Agency for its services in advising the city regarding the procurement of health insurance coverage was approved by the council.

The resolution calling for the city to solicit bids for recording and publication of the meetings of the city council on appropriate forums to promote transparency and public awareness was approved by the council.

Sponsored by council member Ivan Whitfield, he felt it was the city’s responsibility to provide that transparency on a digital and television platform, especially during these times when COVID-19 has restricted guidelines and limitations on attendance.

The following resolutions were added to the agenda.

A resolution authorizing an agreement with Buie Funeral Home for the opening and closing of graves for the city’s cemetery department, a resolution authorizing the mayor to contract with Gerald E. Prince Construction Inc. for bike trail infrastructure project work and a resolution authorizing the mayor to contract with Ecological Design Group Inc. for bike trail infrastructure construction oversight work.

Merrill Community Center had three separate resolutions added authorizing the mayor to contract with Wagner General Contractors for gym ventilation project work, contract with Sports Flooring Inc. for gym floor replacement project work and contract with Matthews Construction for gym painting project work.

All added resolutions were approved by the council.