Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Board of Directors accepted the resignation last Thursday, Aug. 13, of Diana Podawiltz from the board.

Podawiltz was elected corporate board chairman in April, and was in her second term.

Vice Chairman Lloyd Sherman will serve as acting chairman until the board elects a new chairman.

In an email to property owners, the board said it “recognizes the many hours of service Diana put into her position” as board chairman.

“Under Diana’s tenure, the Board took bold steps to move the Village toward a positive, fiscally responsible future and for that, the Village can be very appreciative. The board appreciates and thanks Diana for her service to the community,” the release said.

The month’s regular meeting will be 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19. It will not be live streamed, but the Zoom recording will later be placed on YouTube.com.

The Voice requested comments from several board directors after the POA’s announcement.

Dick Garrison wrote, “No one has ever loved HSV as much as Diana Podawiltz. She put her heart and soul into making this a better place for all of us. It is impossible to describe the months-days-hours she devoted to HSV, even to the detriment of her health. I will miss working with her.”

Kirk Denger wrote, “Diana was always right, unfortunately, all the time.”

Directors Tucker Omohundro, who reportedly made a motion to oust Podawiltz as board chairman in executive session, referred comments to Sherman. Sherman and other directors who were contacted also declined comment.

The Voice last Friday emailed Podawiltz for comment, but has not received a response as of press time.

Updated Monday, Aug. 17 to reflect that the POA announced to property owners at 4:56 p.m. that the meeting would be videoed on Zoom, and would not be live streamed.