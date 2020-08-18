“We sold out immediately for this event,” said Gil Standridge, outdoor recreation manager, “and we couldn’t be happier with the lake and weather conditions.”

Basecamp coordinators welcomed 30 kayakers to Lake DeSoto, Thursday, Aug. 13, for an evening of paddling with pals followed by a social distance gathering enjoying wine and cheese.

Hot Springs Village Basecamp is a group of outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy various activities exploring not only the Village but the surrounding Ouachita Mountain lakes, rivers and mountain trails.

These pleasurable outdoor gatherings are listed on the HSV calendar of events and also announced on Facebook.

For more information, go to: www.basecampar.com.