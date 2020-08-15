Arkansas County
Jacqueline Phillips, aka Jacqueline Applewhite, 407 W. Harrison St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 7, 2020.
Dallas County
Richard Owens, 1201 Jackson St., Fordyce; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 6, 2020.
Grant County
Steven L. Morava and Tonja M. Morava, aka Tonja Trobridge, 2913 Ashley Road, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 6, 2020.
Tommy H. Bumgardner Jr., 520 S. Rose, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 7, 2020.
Justin Freeland and Jacinda Freeland, 208 Grant 74, Sheridan; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 7, 2020.
Jefferson County
Terrence Wade and Katina Wade, 2308 Crestwood Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 3, 2020.
Charles F. Adkins Jr., 1601 Tennessee St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 4, 2020.
Jeremiah Bones, 2709 Byron Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Aug. 4, 2020.
Elizabeth Aleene Hale, 13404 Dollarway Road, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Aug. 7, 2020.