In light of the United States Supreme Court’s decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, the Cherokee Nation has established a commission to make funding and resource recommendations to appropriately respond to the legal ramifications of the decision.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. on Thursday signed an executive order to establish the Commission for the Protection of Cherokee Nation Sovereignty. Hoskin also proposed the Cherokee Nation Reservation, Judicial Expansion and Sovereignty Protection Act for Tribal Council approval, which would allow the Nation "to apply for federal funding and resources and to bring in court referees to help on assigned cases," according to a Wednesday news release.

The United States Supreme Court in July ruled virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remains Native American land in deciding Jimcy McGirt should not have been tried at a state level in his 1997 case. Officials expect this ruling to result in an increased caseload in federal courts in this region — District 27 Attorney Jack Thorp estimates the Eastern District of Oklahoma will take on 20,000-30,000 new cases from the decision.

"We must begin taking steps to expand our Marshal Service, Attorney General’s Office, detention and probation budgets, our tribal court system and other areas, while staying engaged in any congressional response to legislation that protects our tribal sovereignty, keeps this historic ruling intact and ensures criminals that commit violent acts on Cherokee Nation reservation lands do not go free," Hoskin said in the news release.

According to the news release, the commission will analyze costs, resource concerns and necessary steps as the Cherokee Nation prepares to exercise expanded jurisdiction. It will also give input on courts, law enforcement in their reservation and virtually all facets of the criminal justice system in their jurisdiction, both for Indians and non-Indians.

The order also requires all Cherokee Nation departments that intersect with the Cherokee Nation Court, Attorney General and Marshals Service impacted by McGirt to submit a report of how they are impacted and proposed recommendations. The Cherokee Nation attorney general may also create the Inter-Governmental Law Enforcement Task Force comprised of law enforcement officials and state and federal prosecutors under the order, the release states.

"This court decision is the largest victory for Indian Country in our lifetime, but also represents new challenges for the Cherokee Nation, so we are preparing vigorously for what we anticipate is coming," Hoskin said. "I look forward to a detailed report from the commission in the coming weeks."