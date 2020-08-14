The Arkansas Fair Housing Commission will host virtual Management & Best Practices Training from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, Thursday, Sept. 24, and Thursday, Oct. 29, according to a news release.

Participants will be introduced to the Do’s and Don’ts of fair housing marketing and management; fair housing sensitivity; an overview of federal and state fair housing laws; reasonable accommodations land modifications; and compliance.

Leon Jones Jr. is the executive director of the fair housing commission. Details: 501-682-3247, toll free 1-844-952-8248 or www.fairhousing.arkansas.gov.