The Street Division has contracted out the replacement of the culverts on Desoto Boulevard at the Diamante Pond location. In order to complete this project in a safe and efficient manner, the contractor will close a section of Desoto from Monday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 29. Desoto will be closed only between Diamante Boulevard and Realeza Court for an estimated period of two weeks. Westbound traffic from the East Gate will be detoured to Hwy 5 at the Balboa gate which will be temporarily manned. Traffic traveling Eastbound will need to utilize Ponce de Leon at the Balboa Gate (see plan below). Extra precaution should be taken if traveling in this area to ensure the safety of workers and property owners alike. We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause. The East Gate will be open 24/7 and staff will direct guests to Balboa Gate. Balboa Gate will be staffed from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. From 11 p.m.-7 a.m., property owners will have to make arrangements for their guests. Call Public Services at 501-922-5556 if you have any questions.