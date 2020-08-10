August is Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, and it is also the month schools reopen, said Linda Inmon of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

“Most schools will provide parents with a choice on how their children learn – the two most common options will be face-to-face and virtual learning,” said Inmon, Cooperative Extension Program associate-family and consumer sciences at UAPB.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, school routines will be different this fall. Considering some of the changes that will take place related to how instruction will be provided, parents need to help ensure their children look after their eye health.

“Virtual learning allows children to receive instructions in the comfort of their homes as they interact with their teachers and classmates and complete assignments online. While this form of learning is very convenient, it can mean an excess of screen time on computers, smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices,” she said.

Parents must be actively engaged in their child’s learning experience and watch out for signs their child has been staring at the computer screen too long.

These include: burning, itchy or tired eyes; headaches, fatigue; loss of focus; blurred or double vision; head or neck pain.

20-20-20 RULE

As it relates to time spent on electronic devices, Inmon recommends that parents encourage their children to follow the “20-20-20 rule.” After every 20 minutes of screen time, the child should look away from the screen for at least 20 seconds and stare at something 20 feet away.

Inmon said general signs a child may be experiencing vision problems are:

• Tilting their head or squinting when watching television;

• Frequently rubbing their eyes when trying to concentrate;

• Sitting too close to the television;

• Holding their tablet or book too close;

• Teary eyes without any irritants.

Comprehensive eye exams are essential to maintaining healthy vision, she said. It is recommended that children begin vision screening at 6 and 12 months of age. After that, they should have their vision tested annually.

“As your child prepares to return to school – whether face-to-face or virtually – work to ensure their overall health, including their vision,” Inmon said.

