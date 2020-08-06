Future School of Fort Smith has been awarded $1.2 million from the Windgate Foundation to be used towards the expansion of a 9th grade class in 2021.

The foundation had previously provided a $300,000 matching grant which supported the renovation of Future School’s downtown historic campus, once the home of the Belle Grove Community Center and Girls Inc. This initial funding helped to create a permanent learning space for 230 students in 10th, 11th and 12th grades and rent modular buildings as temporary classrooms.

After tripling enrollment in the first three years, Future School is expanding its internship and advising-based approach to serve more students in 9-12th grades, a news release explains. Future School Superintendent Boyd Logan said he is grateful for the financial support.

"The Windgate Foundation’s investment in our school provides a fitting facility for us to cultivate the leaders of tomorrow and continue to serve as a model for modern education," Logan said. "We are incredibly grateful for their continued support for and belief in us."

Pat Forgy, executie director of the Windgate Foundation, expressed enthusiams about providing continued support for Future School’s growth.

"We are pleased to partner with Future School as they continue to grow and provide forward-thinking personalized learning for their students," Forgy said in the release. "Congratulations on the campus expansion groundbreaking." Future School will begin offering classes for 9th grade students on their expanded campus in 2021-2022. Construction will begin later this month and will be completed next summer."