By SANDY JOHANSEN / Staff writer



In a recent interview with Tim Culbreth, Adult and Teen Challenge of Arkansas executive director, since the March 31, quarantine and the first student testing positive on April 12, the quarantine was lifted on May 1 with strict guidelines to prevent further pandemic problems.

“While in lockdown, we checked all student temperatures 3 times a day. We kept detailed records on each individual’s health and functionally worked through a limited therapy program. New students taken in at this time have a 14-day period of isolation.”

He said masks and social distancing is rigorously implemented. “No family visits are allowed at this time, but we hope to involve student’s family members in the future when restrictions nationally are lifted. Our campus is very clean and sanitizing has become procedurally normal, but the work therapy program has been put on hold for the time being.”

Adult and Teen Challenge of Arkansas, located near Hot Springs, is a faith-based residential program for adult males struggling with life controlling problems such as addiction.

The program offers spiritual and emotional support, classes to address common struggles and issues and the opportunity to earn a GED, develop a positive work ethic, and help others through community service.

For more information, call the ministry at 501-624-2446 or visit its website at: https://teenchallengear.org/