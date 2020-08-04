The Legendary Vapors hosted its first live concert since the March worldwide coronavirus impact Saturday, July 25, to raise money for “One Block at a Time” benefitting the Hot Springs Rotary’s goal to build an orphanage in Migori, Kenya.

“We have been approved by the state and have followed detailed procedures to make this a safe live concert. Not only is this a charitable event, but it is an opportunity for everyone to come out for the evening and enjoy live music in a safe environment,” said Vapors manager Tom Wilkins.

“The Long Run,” flying in from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, entertained with an evening of Eagles tribute music. “What a pleasure it is to be here in this beautiful city and help to raise funds for such an admirable cause,” said Del Mize, lead vocals and guitar.

Rotarian Rollin Caristianos worked closely with “One Block at a Time” and helped to plan Saturday’s fundraiser.

Guests passed temperature readings, masks, social distancing, sanitizing and a contact information sheets. The process was well organized and guests, couples, friends and families, cheered each song performed by “The Long Run.”

For more information on the challenge to build the orphanage go to: http://www.OneBlockataTimeKenya.com.




