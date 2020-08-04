The Delta Network Food Bank will distribute approximately 20,000 pounds of frozen chicken from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, in a drive thru event at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Food will be available on a first come first served basis and people are asked to wear masks. A short registration form will be available on site for participants to complete, according to a news release.

Area residents are asked to enter parking lot “D” from Missouri Street, remain in their vehicles, drive through and the food will be handed to them. They will exit the parking lot following the directions of the organizers directing traffic.

“This distribution is a partnership between Delta Network Food Bank and Tyson Foods and is a part of their Hunger Relief Programs. People are asked to wear your mask and follow the directions for the distribution as we are trying to limit physical contact because of the COVID19 virus,” according to the release.

Louis Ross is the chief executive office and Jacqueline Ross is the director of the Delta Network Food Bank. Details: 870-536-2424.