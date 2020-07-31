A Booneville woman and man are charged with Class B theft by receiving in connection with three stolen motorcycles worth a cumulative value of more than $25,000

Charged are Melissa Rae Cundiff, 39, and William Henry Sales, 29, according to arrest warrant affidavits.

One of the motorcycles was a 2017 Harley Davidson reported stolen in De Queen, and the others were a 2006 Suzuki C50 and a 2005 Yamaha XV2, which were reported stolen in Fort Smith.

Sales and Cundiff were also reportedly found in possession of a Catalina camper that was reported stolen in Logan County.

A Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigation found that Cundiff allegedly moved property back from Pocoka, Okla., and stored it on Dizzy Dean Road, and that Cundiff sometimes retained possession of the property or traded or sold it for drugs, court documents state.

Sales is also accused of hot-wiring a pickup truck that was removed from a Pocola body shop by authorities, the affidavit adds. The owner of the pickup had not reported the vehicle stolen but did tell police nobody had permission to remove it, the affidavit states.

Both Cundiff and Sales are set to be arraigned on the charges on Aug. 7.

A Magaizne woman has also been charged with Class B felony theft by receiving in connection with a stolen pickup truck.

Cundiff and Ciarra Jean Smith, 30, according to an arrest warrant affidavit, were found in possession of a 2015 Chevy Silvarado pickup truck which had been reported stolen in Logan County.

After the truck was discovered, Smith apparently took investigators to a home and produced a key to the vehicle.