The filing period for municipal elections, which will appear on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot, starts at noon today, July 29.

Candidates seeking a seat on the city council can file their petition of candidacy, political practices pledge, and other paperwork with the Logan County Clerk through noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

In Booneville only city council members are up for reelection. Both Mayor Jerry Wilkins and Clerk Gayleene West were elected to four year terms in 2018.

Current council members are Guy Robson and Eddie Gossett in Ward 1, Robert Smith and Bradley Smith in Ward 2, and Steve Reid and Joe Earp in Ward 3.

Though candidates must reside in the ward in which they seek to represent, all city voters vote in all races.

Booneville last had races for city council in 2018 when two seats were contested.

In Magazine and Blue Mountain all city council positions are up also for reelection, as are both the clerk positions, Vicki Smith in Magazine and Sharon Leach in Blue Mountain.

In Magazine Donald West and Hank Weaver currently represent Ward 1, Sammie Smith and John D. Jones, Jr., represent Ward 2, and Heather M. Knox and Joe Cheney represent Ward 3.

Magazine last had a city council race in 2016.

Blue Mountain’s current council is Bradley V. Keahey, Jason Collier, Debbie Dickens, and Juanita Garner and an open seat.

City council positions are for two years. The Clerk position is for four years.

Additionally, a filing period for the Magazine School Board began an noon on Monday of this week and will end at noon on Monday, Aug. 3.

There is a single seat up for re-election. The seat is held by Alfonso Vasquez.

Any race that develops will appear on the General Election ballot.

In 2017 a state law was passed moving school elections from their traditional date in September. School districts could chose between the primary and General Election dates.

Magazine opted for the General Election and Booneville chose the primary.