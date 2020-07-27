In most Farm Families the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to farming. From generation to generation, the labor of love is passed down, but in the Render's case, not so much.

“We live on the farm,” said 16-year-old Mary-Keaton. “If we need to drive people around the farm, we’ll do that but as far as labor, not so much.”

The farmhand may not have been passed down to the daughters of Chad and Dawn Render but they did inherent another deep rooted family gift that has them charting their first country music video single on The Country Network (TCN).

Mary-Keaton Render and her 14-year-old sister Stella Render are a pop country duo with a mellow, angelic, harmonistic sound. Jokingly stating the vocal gift skipped a generation, the sisters where influenced to become songwriters by their grandmother who was a music teacher.

“Stella and I started out singing at church, county fairs, state fairs-- so it’s been happening ever since we were little girls,” said Mary-Keaton who plays the guitar. “Now we actually have a career out of it. We work out of Nashville and have a couple of singles out now.”

Their newest single, “Lost Boy”, was shot on their family’s row crop farm in Pine Bluff and produced and directed by Josh Sikkema and Pam Tillis. The music video premiered on TCN on July 13 with numerous broadcasting dates that followed afterward on American cable and broadcast television network that specializes in broadcasting country music videos and exclusive original music-based content.

“The moment I met the Render Sisters I could sense their maturity,” said Pam Tillis in a statement, “My unexpected moment came when I heard them sing “Lost Boy” and how easy they made it all sound. It was an intriguing melody that caught me off guard, with Everly-esque harmonies and simple but haunting lyrics. These gems in the rough from rural Arkansas don't need much polishing, just more opportunities to do what comes naturally.”

The sisters, very excited to share their single and music video with the world, gave thanks to their parents who have sacrificed their time to support their music career.

“We are their hobby,” said Stella who plays the keyboard and the tambourine. “They take us everywhere and they are supportive in whatever we do.”

Their mom, Dawn Render, affectionately known as “Momager”, a combination of “mom” and “manager”, handles the business side of her daughter’s career.

“There is a lot of behind the scenes stuff in music that we didn’t know about until we got into it so our mom does all of our managing and books everything,” said Mary-Keaton, who also said her mom could play the keyboard well.

Very tall for their age, easily standing 6-feet tall, these teens also grew up playing sports. Stella enjoys volleyball and basketball and Mary-Keaton is a competitor as a high school volleyball player.

Neither may have a farmhand, but the Render sisters have a green thumb with a plentiful garden that they attend to.

“We love to garden. I love to cook and Stella helps me. She’s my stirrer,” said Mary-Keaton. “We grow okra, tomatoes, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, cantaloupe, watermelon, hot peppers, sweet peppers and herbs. We have a very big garden.”

If there is one thing these sisters have learned from their father, it is to do what you love and love what you do.

“You know you have to love it to pursue it,” said Mary-Keaton. “He’s always told us to love what you do so I think that’s why we love music because we love what we do.”