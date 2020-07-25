PARIS, Ark. — April Mayo of Booneville recently began a new position as director of nursing and administrator at Mercy Hospital Paris.

Mayo began her new position April 6. She has been with Mercy since July 2011, starting out as the clinical nurse manager for inpatient rehabilitation before becoming the clinical nurse manager for the Fort Smith community wound care service lines, including the critical access hospitals’ wound care programs.

Mayo has an associate degree in nursing from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Oklahoma Wesleyan University. She also attended Villanova University and has a certificate of completion for the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt course.

As a resident of a small town, Mayo said she wants to ensure rural residents can still receive quality care and ease of access to health care within their own community.

"Ensuring that the community can trust a small-town hospital and get the care they deserve is my utmost priority," she said.

As the oldest of six children, Mayo was always the nurturer and the caretaker of her younger siblings, she said.

"My parents were a great influence, as they often cared for others in the community who were hurting, in need of food, shelter, or job seeking assistance. Caring for others is all I have ever known," she said. "I knew as a teenager I wanted to become a nurse. I have often been told I have a servant’s heart. It’s in my nature to care for others."

Mayo is married to Daniel Mayo, and they have three sons, Clayton, Carson and Connor.