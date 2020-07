Union Missionary Baptist Church, U.S. 63 North at Altheimer, will give away food in a drive-thru event Tuesday, July 28, from 11 a.m. until all the food is gone. Participants must wear masks and stay in their vehicles to receive the food. The pantry will use social distancing and residents are urged to obey the pantry workers and the rules of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to spokeswoman Ruthene Kelley. Details: 870-413-8295.