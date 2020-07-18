Hello, I am Jordan Robinson, valedictorian of Dollarway’s class of 2020. I know that this year has been hard on all of us, but we have much to celebrate and be grateful for.

The Dollarway Class of 2020 is resilient. We’ve had to quickly adjust to distant learning during this pandemic, but we’ve done it. Dollarway’s call to action to meet students’ needs shows where that resilience was embedded.

I’d like to thank my family and friends for always supporting me and loving me for who I am. I’d like to thank the faculty and staff for inspiring me to want to learn and encouraging me to explore my interests. Thank you all for making my Dollarway life so enjoyable.

— Jordan Robinson is the 2020 Dollarway High School Valedictorian.