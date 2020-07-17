A man shot by a Van Buren police officer on Saturday when he allegedly reached for a hand gun after assault complaints has been detained on suspected charges.

Lawrence Henry Brandenburg, 74, of Chester was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony first-degree battery, with one against a law enforcement officer. The Van Buren police officer who was not identified on Thursday afternoon shot Brandenburg in a motel room at Travelers Inn, 3100 Alma Highway, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while Arkansas State Police special agents investigate the incident, police Sgt. Jonathan Wear said.

Prosecutors had not formally charged Brandenburg on Thursday, according to the Crawford County Circuit Clerk’s office.

Police around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday were called out to the motel following reports of an occupant that had pointed a gun at employees. They found the suspect, later identified as Brandenburg, inside one of the motel units, the news release states.

Brandenburg during his interaction with the police allegedly reached for a hand gun, prompting the officer to fire his weapon.

Police gave first aid to Brandenburg, who was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He remained hospitalized Wednesday morning but was booked into jail around 3:45 p.m. that day, according to jail records.

State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said he will not release further information until Crawford County prosecutors have completed a review of the case.