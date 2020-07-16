It was not only a pleasure, but also an honor for this staff writer to interview Nathaniel Thomas of Forest City, Arkansas, who has dedicated running roads covering many communities in Arkansas with a United States flag over his left shoulder.

“This took place March 11th when COVID-19 struck Arkansas,” said Thomas. “I was at our town hall meeting and it just hit my heart and I wondered what I could do to help. It came to my spirit that evening to carry Old Glory to inspire the community.”

Thomas is an Army combat vet who served in the first Gulf War/Desert Storm. “I know what it means to be uplifting and encouraging to others,” he said. As a fitness instructor, he loves running and said every year he runs with Old Glory on July 4th, Memorial Day Weekend and Veterans Day.

“I wanted to do something to uplift my community,” he said. “I’m trying to run all over Arkansas in every major city sending the message that we’re going to get through this.”

He said we’re all going through some very trying times right now, not only COVID-19, but with the national crisis we’re facing.

“There’s 1 thing Americans respect, the U.S. veteran and the U.S. flag,” he said.

Every Saturday he goes to different communities throughout the state and wants to cover every area, north, south, east and west. “I want communities to stay strong as the United States hasn’t experienced something like this before, but we’ve been through tougher times and I’m proud to raise the flag over my left shoulder.”

He said when cars pass him, horns honk and he salutes each one. “We’re going to get through this together by staying strong. We all have a role to play and mine is to push the issue of togetherness.”

When he’s running he said he is so happy to hear horns honking, cheering, hands clapping and saluting.

“During these tough times, everyone has a calling and I felt running with the flag all over Arkansas was in me and up to me and I’ll do this until we get over all of this.”

Thomas has his own fitness center, has been married 29 years and loves his 3 children and 3 grandchildren.

Those youngsters certainly have someone to look up to. Thank you, Nate, for your dedication to uplift the American spirit.