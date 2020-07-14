Wayne Foltz will succeed Dan Aylward as corporate treasurer of the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association Board of Directors, effective July 15.

Foltz was unanimously tapped in a special meeting last Wednesday. Chairman Diana Podawiltz announced Aylward’s resignation, then called for nominations.

Aylward presented a letter of resignation immediately following last Wednesday’s board discussion session. “Dan will take us through the closing of the books and helping with the reporting for financials through the month of June and will be providing those reports at our business meeting on July 15,” Podawiltz told the board.

Responding to an email, Aylward cited his overall workload as the reason for resigning.

“I am serving through July 15. However, I have a regular job with Crayola LLC which involves typically 40 to 50 hours per week. Since the POA position was shaping up to demand that the 30 hours per week I was committing was going to continue for a long time, I thought it best to have someone else pick up the load.

“Hopefully, we will get a qualified GM who can take some of that demand off the treasurer as soon as possible,” he said.

Vice-chair Lloyd Sherman nominated Foltz. Sherman said Foltz is finance and planning committee member and last year was vice chair of the former finance committee.

Podawiltz seconded the nomination. Last fall she brought a rough draft of a proposed finance committee charter to a meeting attended by then-vice-chair Tormey Campagna, Chuck Alvord and Wayne Foltz and his wife, Betty, a retired certified public accountant.

She said the Foltzes were instrumental in drafting a proposed charter at that time. “But unfortunately it did not meet the criteria of the (now-defunct) governance committee,” she said, so it was never presented to the full board.

The ad hoc budget committee was created after the charter’s rejection. Foltz was a member of the ad hoc committee, and later the finance committee. “[Wayne] was a very integral and valuable asset to that committee in helping us to put together a budget for the 2020 year,” Podawiltz said.

When the finance committee charter was approved in late November, Foltz was interviewed by then-chief financial officer Liz Mathis, Campagna and Podawiltz.

“He will serve us well in this job – very, very well,” Podawiltz said.

Foltz expressed appreciation. “I am very honored that I was selected to be the treasurer of the POA and I hope I can do a wonderful job for the community and the organization,” he said, adding that he is sorry to see Aylward quitting, and has much respect and appreciation for him.

“I know he works so many hours and it is really tough,” Foltz said. He studied business administration with a concentration in accounting and graduated from California State University-Bakersfield in 1996.

