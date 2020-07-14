Both Barbara and David Pryor have tested positive for COVID-19.

David Pryor has been admitted to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center because of his age, 85, and medical history, while Barbara remains at home, the Democratic Party of Arkansas said in a news release.

David Pryor founded the Ouachita Citizen newspaper, Camden, Ark., in 1957 and served as its editor and publisher until 1961. Pryor served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1961-1966, in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1967-1973, and was Arkansas governor from 1975-1979.

"Our hearts go out to the Pryor family during this trying time and we offer our prayers and support to help in whatever way we can. I know that for many of us in Arkansas the Pryors have always held a special place in defining Arkansas values and what it means to put others before self," said Democratic chairman Michael John Gray.

"That spirit is exactly what's needed today, as we continue to see this nationwide crisis hit closer and closer to home," said Democratic chairman Michael John Gray. "We all need to take some responsibility for taking care of our communities, wear a mask, and make sure we are looking out for each other and doing what's right so we can get through this together," Gray said.