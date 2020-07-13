Homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Drew, Grant, Hot Spring, Jefferson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Phillips counties have until Wednesday, July 15, to apply for disaster assistance from April 12 storms.

Residents who were affected by the severe storms and straight-line winds April 12 may be eligible for disaster assistance through the State of Arkansas Individual Assistance program, according to a news release from the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM).

The application period for individuals whose primary residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable will close July 15 at 4 p.m.

In order for homeowners and renters in Cleveland, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln counties to be eligible for state disaster assistance funds, applicants must apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration as well as through the Arkansas Development and Finance Authority’s Disaster Home Loan Program.

Homeowners in Drew, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Phillips counties are not required to apply through the Small Business Administration, however, they are required to apply through the Arkansas Development and Finance Authority’s Disaster Home Loan Program to be eligible for state disaster assistance funds.

Assistance may include home repairs, cleaning, household debris removal, and personal property repair. Businesses, second homes, vacation homes, vehicles, shed and outbuildings are not eligible for these disaster assistance funds, according to the release.

Affected residents can apply by contacting the call center hotline weekdays from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. at 1-888-683-ADEM (2336). Applicants will need to provide the address of the damaged home, insurance information, Social Security number and detailed damage information. Residents will also be asked to provide a phone number and email address.

Details: Arkansas Division of Emergency Management (ADEM,) 501-683-6700 or www.adem.arkansas.gov.