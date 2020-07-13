After careful consideration, the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to cancel Havana Nights 2020.

While Havana Nights is an integral part of what the shelter is as an organization— becoming the platform that allows the Shelter to personally connect with its supporters — it is becoming less likely that they can safely provide the kind of experience their supporters have come to expect, a news release states. Having postponed the date once, doing so again was not a favorable option, the release added.

While the coronavirus pandemic impacts nearly everything in society, the needs of the children and young adults the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter serves cannot be adjourned, said Children’s Shelter Director of Development Ashley Forsgren.

Forsgren is calling on the community to help fund raise to fulfill the mission of caring for and protecting children and young adults in foster care.

"Our children deserve our best! Canceling the event creates a financial hardship for the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter— we will potentially lose approximately 30% of our budget that would have been raised at the event," the release adds.

To help fill the financial gap and support the Children’s Shelter, they are asking the community to consider making a donation in the amount of what an individual ticket to the event would have cost ($125) or even as much as an auction item that would have purchased had the event taken place.

"Our children’s needs do not go away just because Havana Nights is canceled," Forsgren added. "They need new clothes and shoes that fit, warm water, a clean home, home-cooked meals. They deserve to celebrate birthdays and have the opportunity to just be kids! We are their home, their safe place, their shelter from the storm ... we are their family. Now more than ever, we need the financial support of the community!"

To learn more about their programs or to make a donation, visit: www.FSChildrensShelter.org or call (479) 242-5771.

The mission of the Children’s Shelter is to be a safe and stable home that provides long-term, evidence-based, trauma-informed, resident-centered and family-focused care to youth in foster care who exhibit emotional and behavioral challenges due to neglect and/or abuse.

For further information on Havana Nights or the Fort Smith Children’s Shelter, call (479) 242-5771, visit https://fschildrensshelter.org/ or "like" Children’s Shelter on Facebook.