The Boys & Girls Club of McGehee recently named Tomekia Moore as the club’s unit director.

A Pine Bluff, native, Moore will oversee daily club operations and be responsible for implementing new programs while increasing memberships. She begins her role at McGehee on Monday, July 13.

“An avid local youth advocate, Moore brings both experience and passion to the club as the organization works toward reaching even more children in the community,” according to a news release.

Moore obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and has a background in early childhood education.

She has taught children at the Head Start level and continues to coordinate programs for local youth as the executive director of HYPE Communities Inc. at Pine Bluff.

“Additionally, she founded HYPE in 2012 as a means to engage under-served youth with meaningful life experiences and programs while keeping them connected to their community,” according to the release.

Moore is also a 2008 graduate of Leadership Pine Bluff, a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.