A lawsuit filed against Civil Axe Throwing calls into question Fort Smith noise ordinances and their application within the downtown area.

Filed in May, the lawsuit alleges 1115-1117 Garrison Ave. owner Eric Arthur has endured dust, vibrations and loud noises in his home and business adjacent to Civil Axe because of the axe throwing since the business opened in January. While property owner and city director Keith Lau has argued city noise ordinances don’t apply to the Central Business Improvement District, attorney Josh Bugeja has argued the district, which encompasses virtually all of downtown Fort Smith, should have provisions for such complaints.

The lawsuit alleges Arthur has caused dust, vibrations and loud noises in his space. Bugeja has alleged private nuisance, trespass and negligence in the lawsuit.

Bugeja stated Tuesday that they approached Lau about the sound and requested he put soundproofing in the walls. He alleged Lau agreed to further soundproof the walls if Arthur preemptively agreed to not threaten to sue him again. Arthur and Bugeja allegedly declined Lau’s offer — Bugeja said they would have taken it if they knew how much his plans would reduce the sound.

Lau did not directly respond to Bugeja’s allegations but alleged he has twice offered to further soundproof the walls. He also alleged he brought structural and mechanical engineers out to the property.

"The offer is still on the table for some kind of remediation," Lau said.

Lau in his defense argued in favor of Exception 9 in Chapter 16, Article II of the Fort Smith Municipal Code, which states excessive or unreasonable noise does not apply to the Central Business Improvement District. The city defines a "noise disturbance" as any sound that endangers or injures the safety or health of people or animals, annoys or disturbs a reasonable person or endangers or injures personal or real property.

Bugeja argued that the noise listed in the lawsuit is on a "quieter" end of Garrison Avenue than the stretch of avenue from Ninth to Fourth streets, which has several bars and restaurants that host live music.

Central Business Improvement District Chairman Bill Hanna said the district commission "would not have a position" on the matter other than to acknowledge the Civil Axe property is within the district. City Administrator Carl Geffken said the Fort Smith Board of Directors would need to ask that the amendment be made to the enabling ordinance. The proposed amendment would then need to be voted upon.

While Bugeja said he would like to see provisions for residential spaces that share walls with entertainment- and amenity-based businesses, he said prior use of spaces could come into play. He said such provisions could be in question if such a business shares a wall with a business like it but is converted into a residential space.

Bugeja in an email to the Times Record said the lawsuit was filed after seeking help from the city, the district and the Fort Smith Police Department.