WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that employers with religious or moral objections do not have to help provide insurance coverage for contraceptives under the Affordable Care Act.

The ruling seeks to end a longstanding battle by the Little Sisters of the Poor and other religious groups that wanted no role in providing birth control coverage. It upholds a Trump administration policy allowing for both religious and moral exemptions.

The decision was written by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas and joined by the court's other conservatives. Associate Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer agreed with the result but warned the legal battle may not be over. Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

"For over 150 years, the Little Sisters have engaged in faithful service and sacrifice, motivated by a religious calling to surrender all for the sake of their brother," Thomas said. "But for the past seven years, they – like many other religious objectors who have participated in the litigation and rulemakings leading up to today’s decision – have had to fight for the ability to continue in their noble work without violating their sincerely held religious beliefs."

Ginsburg issued a harsh rebuke to the court's ruling.

"Today, for the first time, the court casts totally aside countervailing rights and interests in its zeal to secure religious rights to the nth degree," she said. "This court leaves women workers to fend for themselves, to seek contraceptive coverage from sources other than their employer’s insurer, and, absent another available source of funding, to pay for contraceptive services out of their own pockets."

The case, which had confounded the justices for several years, represented the latest but not the last challenge to the Affordable Care Act a decade after its passage. The high court has upheld the law twice and will hear a third challenge in the fall – one in which the Trump administration recommends the entire law be struck down.

It was one of three major religious freedom cases heard by the court this term and won by conservatives. In June, the justices ruled that a state may not deny financial support for religious education if it has decided to provide such support for private secular schools. And also on Wednesday, it ruled that religious schools can fire teachers without being subject to job discrimination lawsuits.

The Trump administration had sought to exempt employers with religious or moral objections from the so-called contraceptives mandate, established under the Affordable Care Act. It acknowledged that 75,000 to 125,000 women could lose employer coverage for contraceptives. Without insurance, women can expect to pay $600 to $1,000 annually for oral contraception and more for longer-acting methods such as IUDs.

Under rules implemented during the Obama administration, most employers must offer cost-free coverage for contraceptives. Churches and other houses of worship were exempted from the start. In 2014, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that privately held corporations with religious objections, such as Hobby Lobby, also could opt out.

Religious charities, hospitals and universities were given a lesser exception: They can tell their insurers to provide the coverage directly. But despite the high court's best efforts to broker a compromise, groups such as the Little Sisters of the Poor refused to take that step, and some states led by Pennsylvania and New Jersey insisted they do.

Nuns from the Little Sisters of the Poor leave the Supreme Court in March 2016 following oral arguments in seven cases dealing with religious organizations that want to ban contraceptives from their health insurance policies on religious grounds.

In 2016, a shorthanded court with only eight justices failed to decide whether the religious nonprofit groups could stay out of the process entirely, rather than pass it on to their insurers. Instead, the court sent seven cases back to federal appeals courts in search of an elusive compromise.

The Supreme Court's latest ruling still may not be the end of the battle over birth control. If Trump loses reelection, a Democratic administration could reverse his government rules, likely prompting a new round of lawsuits.

And even in the meantime, Kagan argued in a separate opinion that the administration may not have used "reasoned decision-making" and may have swept too broadly in granting moral as well as religious exemptions. She left those questions for lower courts to resolve.

Associate Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch wrote separately to say that in their view, the Religious Freedom Restoration Act requires the administration's exemptions. That, they said, would "bring the Little Sisters' legal odyssey to an end."