TOPPS Inc. will give away food Tuesday, July 7, at 10:30 a.m. until all food boxes are gone. One box per vehicle will be handed out and TOPPS will follow all COVID-19 guidelines, according to a news release.

Sponsors include Pine Bluff Police Department, Tyson Foods, Canaan Christian Center—Apostle and pastor, Craig and Sheryl Banks, Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ-Supterintendent and Mrs. J. Williams, Arkansas Food Bank, the pastor and wife, Rev. and Mrs. Anthony Howard—Kings Highway Baptist Church, and TOPPS. Details: 870-850-6011.