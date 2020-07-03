Top students from 42 academic programs at the University of Arkansas – Fort Smith were given accolades for their work this fall, earning Academic Excellence Awards from the university.

Each year the Academic Excellence Awards honor students who have shown exceptional dedication in the classroom as nominated by UAFS faculty members.

Recipients of the 2019-2020 awards from the Fort Smith area, and their fields of study are:

Alma

Michael J. Dahlem II, computer graphic technology

Kallie Dean, elementary education K-6

Barling

Karman Biggs, biology

Booneville

Alyssa Michelle Adair, nursing (BSN)

Bailie Murphy, business administration.

Alexa Taylor, marketing

Riley Nicole Taylor, psychology

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Rebecca D. Greer, criminal justice

Fort Smith

Tristan Makalah Harris, rhetoric and writing

Daniella Andrea Infante, Spanish

Stephanie Jurczyk, international business

Jennie Vansana Keohacksa, electrical engineering technology

Zabdiel Montes Natividad, music education – instrumental

Golden Mulkey, English with teacher licensure 7-12

Patricia Hurtado Perez, mathematics with teacher licensure 7-12.

Chris Willhite, office management technology

Courtney Yandell, imaging sciences

Greenwood

Sheldon Vargas, finance

Taylor Daggett, graphic design

Rachel Wilbanks, history with social studies teacher licensure 7-12

Mena

Kole A. Birtcher, electrical engineering

Michael Aaron Smith, chemistry

Paris

Shirley Jones, organizational leadership

Pocola, Oklahoma

Paige Lokey, theatre

Sallisaw, Oklahoma

Van Buren

Jake D. Ball, electronics technology

Joshua Coombes, political science

Kelly R. Hardy, radiography

Brandon L. Loukota, mechanical engineering

Dalton Gage Norris, accounting

Gabriel Priddy, animation technology

West Fork

Mary Elizabeth Andrews, dental hygiene

The University of of Northern Colorado recently announced the following local students were named to the Dean’s List of Distinction and Dean’s Honor Roll. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must earn a GPA of 3.75 or higher and complete a minimum of 24 semester hours; and to be eligible for the honor roll, a student must earned a GPA of 3.50-3.74 and complete a minimum of 24 semester hours.

Dean’s List of Distinction: Jules Black of Fort Smith.

Dean’s Honor Roll: Sarah Finley of Fort Smith.

Missouri State University has announced the following local students have been named to the Dean’s List. Students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

Peyton Carver of Fort Smith; Kayla Curry of Fort Smith; Mallory Koenigseder of Fort Smith; and Francesca Rossi of Fort Smith.