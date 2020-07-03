During Tuesday’s special study session, Fort Smith Board of Directors reviewed six options for the recycling program from Sanitation Director Kyle Foreman in order to decide how to move forward with a new contract.

In an effort to keep rates as low as possible and recycling as close to what it looked like before, the directors voted to move forward with every other week pickup and a new rate of $16.01 per month. This rate change would cover the increase in minimum wage and would represent the first change since 2013.

This item will be on Tuesday’s board agenda for the official vote from the Board of Directors to enact the new recycling pickup and rate.

Several directors, including Ward 1 Director Keith Lau and At-Large Director Neal Martin, brought up the possibility of incentivising the recycling program through reduced rates for those who participate. Foreman pointed out that, more likely than not, people would just throw everything in the trash at that point.

At-Large Director Robyn Dawson pointed out that recycling costs the city money and asked if there was a way to only recycle items that make money for the city. Foreman responded that cardboard is the only thing that makes the city money in the recycling program.

At-Large Director Kevin Settle stated that if Fort Smith accepts fewer items for recycling, the city will never be able to get residents to recycle more items later.

After lots of deliberation and several straw votes, the board decided to move forward with the option to keep the same items to recycle while moving to every other week pickup.

One option to avoid raising rates was to increase the charge for extra bins. The current rate is $5 per month and Foreman believes that if that price were increased, people would try to recycle more which would reduce their trash and mean they wouldn’t need the extra bin. The other side of that proposal is that those who still use the extra bin would generate more revenue for the Sanitation Department and offset the cost of recycling.

The board also heard a presentation from Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman regarding the opening of a drive thru option for paying utility bills. This would initially be a temporary solution to deal with COVID-19, with an option to extend this to a permanent fixture for Fort Smith.