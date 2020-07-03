LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas man suspected of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife earlier this week has been found dead in Texas, authorities said Thursday.

Arkansas State Police said in a news release that Texas law enforcement authorities notified special agents in Arkansas that Lavern Blackmon, 57, of Conway, was found dead in Conroe, Texas, possibly of a self-inflected gunshot wound. Conroe is about 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) north of Houston.

Law enforcement agencies across the region had been following leads in the search for Blackmon, who was charged with kidnapping and capital murder.

State police said Blackmon was last seen Monday in Little Rock after kidnapping Viola Davis as she left her home in Mitchellville at about 5:30 a.m. to go to work. State police said Davis' body was found a short time later along an area road. Mitchellville, a city of about 400, is located 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.