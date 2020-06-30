“What a beautiful evening to celebrate and pay tribute to Sue Franz, the sister of our souls and friend of our hearts,” said Sharon Jones at the recent dedication of a golf bench in Franz’ honor.

Spike Girls hold a golf tournament each October named “Spike Cancer,” always a pet project by Sue Franz. “We are renaming the tournament beginning this year as “The Sue Franz Memorial Spike Cancer Tournament,” said Jones.

Organizing committee for the memorial bench was Jones, Karen Nickel, Alice Hill and Sue Cougnenc. They chose an area close to where Franz lived. Lush trees form a canopy coupled with a pond and fountain tops off a fantastic view of the fairway. “We can smile and cherish our times with Sue as we come around the curve headed for the No. 5 ladies tee box,” said Jones.

Members of the golf group then shared stories about Franz and toasted her memorial bench. Spike Girls started 11 years ago and now has nearly 50 members. They play on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

For more information go to: https://explorethevillage.com/culture-community/clubs-organizations.



