The 8th Annual Logan County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at Little Creek Golf Club in Ratcliff, starting at 8 a.m.

The golf tournament is the only fundraiser this year for SPSFof Logan County. The proceeds will be used to award post-secondary scholarships to single parents working toward a college degree or professional technical training.

A spokesperson for Logan County Single Parent Scholarship Fund said, “With the pandemic taking its toll, we watch as those in the medical field risk their health to help others. SPSF of Logan County gave nine spring scholarships to individuals seeking a medical degree such as nursing. This is a great opportunity to help our area by providing funds, especially for those who are called to serve in the medical field.”

All the monies raised in this tournament, after expenses, will go towards the much-needed financial assistance of single parents working to improve their lives and the lives of their children. All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for single parents’ scholarships right here in Logan County.

“Our scholarship recipients and their children have been deeply touched by your past generosity. We sincerely appreciate any sponsorship or donations you can make.”

Platinum and Gold Sponsors will be able to name a scholarship in honor of or memory of someone special. Registration is from 8:00 a.m. with the Shotgun Start at 9:00 a.m. Divisions include 18 Holes and 2 Person Scramble. There will be a $100 entry fee for a two-person team.

Hole-n-One Prize will be a 2020 Yamaha Golf-Car from Golf Cars of Fort Smith.

All golfers will receive a free lunch.

For more info or to sign-up by cell, call or text Kay @ 479-438-2067.