The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• CHINA GARDEN BUFFET, 7203 Sheridan Road, Suite N and O, White Hall. Date of inspection June 18. Observed some food containers in prep cooler being stored uncovered. Food should be kept covered when being stored. Food was covered during inspection. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature.

• L & L SMOKEHOUSE FOOD TRAILER, 112 Friendswood. Date of opening inspection June 18. No food observed in establishment. Food in refrigerators should be held at 41 degrees F or below. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometers. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. No test strips observed during time of inspection. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Three compartment sink compartments are not large enough to accommodate immersion of the largest equipment and utensils. Sink compartments shall be large enough to accommodate immersion of the largest equipment and utensils.

• MAMMOUTH ORANGE, 1315 Donna Drive, Redfield. Date of inspection June 18. Observation: Observed trash cans containing food residue. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use. Observation: Observed missing and broken floor tiles in the food prep area. Floor shall be maintained in good repair for easy cleaning. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• CATERING BY SCOTT RAY, 9231 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection June 17. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in chilled meals and heat and serve reach in refrigerators. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed boxes of food in walk in freezer being stored on the ground. Food in boxes should be stored at least 6 inches off of the ground.

• WHITE HALL FRESH MARKET LLC, 6715 Sherdian Road. Date of inspection June 18. Walk in cooler and freezer floors are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed self-service salad bar and hot bar open for customers to make their own. Selfservice operations, including, but not limited to, salad bars, buffets, and condiment bars shall remain closed for patron access. Signs were placed on salad bar and buffet bar for patrons to ask employees to make their orders.

• RJ’S SPORTS GRILL & BAR, 2404 W. 37th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 18. No violations reported.

• SANDY ACRE GROCERY, 9225 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection June 17. Observed raw eggs in refrigerator being stored above ready to eat foods. Raw eggs should be stored below ready to eat foods. Raw eggs were moved in cooler during inspection. Con dog (116 degrees F) and cripito (108 degrees F) in hot hold box are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Diced onions (50 degrees F), banana peppers (49 degrees F), and ranch dressing (47 degrees F) prep refrigerator and tomato (42 degrees F) and jalapenos (44 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed opened deli meat in cooler that employee is unsure of when it was sliced with no date marking. Date marking needed on food prepared on site or opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours. Observed an unlabeled bottle of chemical in establishment. Chemical bottle should be properly labeled with the chemical it contains. Observed single service cups being stored out of the original package on counter top. Must be stored in original package and in a manner that prevents contamination. Observed a leak in the nozzle of the three compartment sink in the kitchen. Sink should be repaired so that it does not leak. Some flooring in kitchen, especially under cooking equipment, is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Some flooring in kitchen is damaged and needs to be replaced. A cashier and a waitress were observed in establishment with no face coverings. The Directive for Resuming Restaurant Dine Operations requires face coverings for all staff who have direct contact with patrons.

• THE TINY KITCHEN, 815 B University Drive. Date of inspection June 17. Observation: Counter tops are unclean and needs to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Counter tops was cleaned during time of inspection.

• WOOD SHED, 9621 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection June 17. Personal fan in kitchen has visible debris and needs to be cleaned.

• BROOKSHIRE DELI/BAKERY, 8503 Dollarway Road, Attn: Licensing, White Hall. Date of inspection June 16. Observed a nozzle on the three compartment sink leaking. Nozzle should be repaired so that it does not leak.

• BROOKSHIRE FOOD STORE, 8503 Dollarway Road, Attn: Licensing, White Hall. Date of inspection June 16. Observed one set of doors at the front entrance opened during time of inspection. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Walk in freezer door frame near the delivery entrance is broken and needs to be repaired. Two compartment sink noted in meat department. Meat department should have a three compartment sink to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes.

• P HAYES GROCERY, 3008 Port Road. Date of inspection June 16. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• MR PETROLEUM, 3100 Hazel St. Date of inspection June 10. Observed chicken in package being thawed sitting in three compartment sink. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food above 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Observed used wiping cloths sitting on counter tops. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed ice scoop being stored directly on top of the ice bin. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with establish regulations. NC Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Shelving in kitchen area is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Floors throughout facility, especially under cooking equipment, shelving, and by restroom, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• ON BREAK CAFE, 7203 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection June 10. No sanitizer noted in automatic dishwasher. Automatic dishwasher should be fixed so that it dispenses the proper amount of sanitizer. Automatic dishwasher was fixed to dispense sanitizer during inspection.

• PIZZA HUT, 7197 Sheridan Road, Ste. 104, White Hall. Date of inspection June 10. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Outside of fryer and prep area by fryer are unclean and need to be cleaned. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered while not in continuous use. Floors under cooking equipment and some shelving throughout establishment and in walk in cooler are unclean and need to be cleaned. Walls behind fryers and dough prep area are unclean and need to be cleaned.