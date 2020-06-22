The City of Hot Springs and Scenic Hill Solar will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the first of multiple power plant sites in Hot Springs on Thursday, June 25 at 1:00 PM. The public-private partnership to build multiple solar power plants to provide electricity to the City was announced in September 2019. When completed, the solar plants will total up to 12.55 MW DC of capacity and produce over 19 million kWh annually for the City of Hot Springs. The ceremony will be held at the Southwest Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is located at 136 Winkler Road, Hot Springs, AR.

“This exciting and much anticipated project has been under development since September 2019 and we are eager to begin this first phase of construction”, said Bill Burrough, City Manager of Hot Springs. “Not only are we able to further our Green Initiative through the construction of these solar power plants, we are also able to infuse much needed economic development directly into our local community. We are proud to partner with Scenic Hill Solar on this innovative project and we look forward to the completion of all these solar power plants.”

Scenic Hill Solar will build, own and operate solar power plants at multiple locations on land leased from the City of Hot Springs. The City will purchase the solar plant’s power according to the 28-year Energy Services Agreement (ESA). Along with the savings on electricity costs, construction of the power plants will add almost $20 million of economic development for Hot Springs.

“It is an honor to partner with the City of Hot Springs as they achieve their renewable energy goals. We commend the City of Hot Springs Board of Directors and City Manager, Bill Burrough, for their forward-thinking vision as environmental leaders in the Natural State,” stated Bill Halter, CEO of Scenic Hill Solar. “With the approval of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, this project in total will be the largest completed to date for a municipality in the State of Arkansas. As unemployment reaches an all-time high, this project is exactly the type of activity that will bring jobs and economic activity to Hot Springs which has been hit hard by the world-wide pandemic. This is a win-win for the environment and economy and we are proud to work with the City of Hot Springs on these investments in the future.” This

The solar power plants totaling 12.55 MW DC will:

Produce over 19,000,000 kWh of electricity in the first year of operation and over 527,000,000 kWh of electricity over the next 30 years. Produce enough clean electricity to satisfy almost 100 percent of the City of Hot Springs, electricity consumption Contain over 31,000 solar modules Utilize fixed tilt ground-mounted solar systems Reduce carbon emissions by over 372,000 metric tons which is the equivalent of: driving over 924 million fewer passenger car miles or eliminating the burning of over 410 million pounds of coal or providing over 63,000 homes electricity for one year.