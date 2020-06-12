In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Van Buren Police look residents for assurance their interactions with the community are executed as well as possible.

Van Buren Police Chief Jamie Hammond on Wednesday announced his intent to create a citizen advisory council that will review policedDepartment policies and practices “to ensure the highest quality of service,” according to a Wednesday news release. Hammond on Thursday said the council will be comprised of “diverse members” of the community who will work with him and his staff in the review and advisory process.

“It’s important that when we do policy, we don’t just consult with other law enforcement agencies. It’s important we consult with the people who those policies are written to protect – in this case, our community members, our community leaders,” Hammond said.

Floyd’s May 25 death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who was filmed kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes has sparked protests and sometimes riots across the country. Van Buren residents held at least one protest following his death – one of several in the Fort Smith region.

Hammond called Floyd’s death “disgusting” and said he “was appalled” by the video of his death.

“While some have been shocked by this senseless act of police brutality, many black Americans have described it as a common occurrence,” Hammond said in a Wednesday news release. “Understandably, the integrity and trustworthiness of law enforcement has been called into question. Communities will remain divided unless we are willing to change, and change must start now.”

Members of the council will review the police department policies, which are typically adopted after consultation with the Arkansas Chiefs of Police Association. Hammond said this is common practice for law enforcement agencies across the state.

The council, Hammond said, will offer the police department a third-party perspective.

“We’ve been doing this job for so long, and we just kind of get in a rut. We say, ‘OK, we’re doing everything just fine, nothing is broken, let’s just keep on’… It will be important for them to say, ‘What you’re doing is good, but maybe you can do it this way and make it even better.”

Hammond and police Sgt. Jonathan Wear say several community members have expressed interest in the council since the announcement Wednesday.

“We’re not going to have our buddies on this board. We’re not going to stack the deck in our favor,” Hammond said. “We want the people who will ask the tough questions and help us get better.”

Hammond said he has never been part of a police agency with an advisory council in his three decades in law enforcement.

“I’m excited to see what kind of feedback we get from them and to see what can happen in the future to make us better,” he said.

Hammond in the news release also said all Van Buren police officers in the coming weeks will undergo training in diversity, racial understanding, inclusion, cultural considerations, implicit bias, de-escalation and mental health and support and protect residents’ right to peacefully and lawfully protest if they wish.