During Tuesday’s study session, the Fort Smith Board of Directors were given a presentation on the 2019 revenues for the Fort Smith Convention Center. General Manager Tim Seeberg informed the board that 2019 was the sixth year in a row of increased revenue.

This presentation was supposed to take place during a March study session, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Seeberg shared that there was over $900,000 in revenue for the convention center in 2019. On top of that, events at the convention center generated over $7.2 million in economic impact for the city of Fort Smith, he stated.

Economic impact is measured by how much revenue out-of-town visitors generate when events take place at the convention center. This revenue is measured by hotel rooms, restaurants and other tourist attractions that people spend money on when they are in Fort Smith for an event, but not at the event itself.

Even though there were fewer events in 2019, there was a nearly 10% increase in revenue due to higher grossing events over the course of the year.

In response to COVID-19, the convention center cut expenditures by about $250,000.

The convention center intends to prioritize capital improvements in order to further reduce spending while still maintaining a high standard for their clients, Seeberg explained. The lighting system, carpets and chairs all need to be replaced, and the convention center staff will need to choose if any of those improvements can be postponed.

Some employees are set to go on furlough in order to further cut costs. Ward 1 Director Keith Lau asked if it was possible to avoid that decision.

City Administrator Carl Geffken shared that the city was looking into the cost vs. benefits of furloughing convention center employees. According to Geffken, employees on furlough would still receive health benefits and potentially unemployment.

Executive Director of the Advertisement and Promotions Commission Claude Legris explained that the numbers are based on the national average. Legris stated that Fort Smith is doing well compared to other convention centers.

The city subsidizes the convention center for about $700,000 per year. This year, the economic impact of the convention center brought in nearly $200,000 in sales tax revenue for the city so that the subsidies cost the city about $500,000.

According to Claude Legris, executive director of the Fort Smith Advertising and Promotions Commission, there are no convention centers in Arkansas that are not subsidized by the city but Fort Smith has a “very attractive package” for people to come and have their events at the Fort Smith Convention Center.