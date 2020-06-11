CONWAY — Arkansas PBS will examine how race permeates and affects the lives of Arkansans in the live program “Healing the Divide: Race Relations in Arkansas” Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m.

Host Malcolm Glover, CEO of Glover Global Consulting, and guests, including an appearance by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will discuss topics involving race, such as police brutality, racial history, disparities and community interactions. Dr. Sybil Jordan-Hampton, former president of Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation; Epiphany “Big Piph” Morrow, hip hop artist and founder of I Am Not Them; Tamika Edwards, J.D., executive director of the Social Justice Institute, Philander Smith College; and Dr. Christina Standerfer, dispute resolution scholar, will be among the featured panelists.

Jimmy Warren, host of ArkanTalk, will interview KenDrell Collins, assistant federal public defender and member of the governor’s law enforcement task force; Laura Brunson, LR CARBON (Community Activists Rebuilding Our Nation) board member; and Crossett Police Chief J.W. Cruce about police reform.

Spoken word poet Chris James will present an original piece on George Floyd Jr. during the program.

Viewer questions and comments are encouraged during the program at paffairs@myarkanaspbs.org, on facebook.com/arkansaspbs or on Twitter with #ARPBS.

Families and educators looking for resources to talk to children and help them learn about race, racism, protesting, civil rights, Black history and historical individuals, bias, news, current events and more can access free content from Arkansas PBS LearningMedia at myarkansaspbs.pbslearningmedia.org.

Arkansas PBS is broadcast on KETS (Little Rock), KEMV (Mountain View), KETG (Arkadelphia), KAFT (Fayetteville), KTEJ (Jonesboro) and KETZ (El Dorado).