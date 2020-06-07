AMVHOF appoints new BoD member

Ret. Chief Warrant Officer Robert A. Johnson of Fort Smith was recently appointed to serve on the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame Board of Directors.

Johnson is a decorated combat helicopter pilot who served during the Vietnam War. A veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and Army, he is and a 2019 inductee to the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame.

AMVHOF is a nonprofit corporation headquartered in Conway with a mission to honor Arkansas’ military veterans and their families. The organization relies on financial support of individual donors to complete this mission. Please consider making a tax deductible contribution to its efforts. More information is available at AMVHOF.org or by calling (888) 329-3845.