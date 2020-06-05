Former Hot Springs Village resident Mary Byers-Diaz pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit capital murder and was sentenced to 12 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.

The negotiated plea includes an 18-year suspended sentence, with the stipulation that Diaz have no contact with the victim.

According to a Sebastian County probable-cause affidavit, Byers-Diaz had mentioned wanting to kill her husband since last July, and on Sept. 5 offered to pay a handyman to kill her husband, Dr. Lawrence Diaz.

The man notified police and was sent to Byers-Diaz’ home with a recording device on Sept. 6. Byers-Diaz offered the handyman a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and other property for killing Diaz.

Byers-Diaz and the handyman agreed in the recording he would use a stun gun on her husband, break his neck and make it appear Diaz died in a car crash the evening of September 6 or over the weekend.

The couple had together owned Balboa Marina. Byers-Diaz and her adult son escaped a devastating March 30, 2018 fire at the marina.