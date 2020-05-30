A White Hall resident is among 15 alumni of Arkansas State University who became members of the first graduating class of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM). The college is based at A-State at Jonesboro.

A virtual commencement ceremony was held May 28. Students who earned their Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree through NYITCOM are: Clayton Preston of White Hall, Garrison Rice of Farmington, Glynn “AJ” Riels of Hamburg, Severiano Brock Acebo of Jonesboro, Jamarcus Brider of Helena, Christina Carl of Jonesboro, Hallie Frederick of Jonesboro, Carter Lee of Sherwood, Brian Mason of Jonesboro, Lauren (Massey) Lefler of Walnut Ridge, MaKayla (Lyles) O’Guinn of Lake City, Holly Sensabaugh of Cave City, Nathan Tripod of Paragould, Jackson Troxel of Pocahontas and Alyssa (Caparas) Weyer of Jonesboro.

NYITCOM held the virtual event at the same time its in-person commencement and hooding was originally scheduled. The regular event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

The virtual commencement included remarks from Hank Foley, PhD, president of New York Institute of Technology; Jerry Balentine, D.O., NYIT vice president of medical affairs and global health; Barbara Ross-Lee, D.O., founding dean of NYITCOM at Arkansas State; Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson; and Shane Speights, D.O., who has served as dean of NYITCOM at Arkansas State since January of 2017.